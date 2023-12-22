Menu
Lagos state government reopens 3rd mainland bridge

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 22, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Lagos state government has announced the reopening of the third mainland bridge.

A statement released by the state Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, says the bridge has now been reopened after essential maintenance has been carried out on it.

“We are pleased to announce that parts of the Third Mainland Bridge which were closed last month will reopen today 21st December, 2023 by 6pm.

Following essential maintenance, the entire bridge is now fully accessible to the public, ensuring smoother connectivity and safe commuting.

We appreciate your patience during the temporary closure and understand the inconvenience it may have caused. The reopening reaffirms our commitment to infrastructure upkeep and public safety.

We wish you a joyful holiday season and safe travels.”

The bridge was shut down on November 1 to comprehensive repairs.(www.naija247news.com).

