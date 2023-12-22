Menu
Search
Subscribe
News Analysis

France bans Nigerian students from bringing families over

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

The French parliament has passed legislation prohibiting Nigerian students and others from bringing their families to France.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

After a revised version was approved, this measure won backing from President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist Renaissance party and Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally.

The revised immigration policy tightens controls on family reunion, restricts migrants’ access to welfare benefits, and prohibits the incarceration of minors in detention centers.

However, leaders from one-third of France’s regions have stated their refusal to implement key legislative measures.

Notably, a contentious component of the law distinguishes between citizens and migrants, including those legally residing in France, in terms of eligibility for benefits.

The amended, tougher version of the bill was supported by the right-wing parties, leading to its recent approval.

Ms Le Pen hailed the altered measure as a “ideological victory” for the far-right.

“This is our bill,” declared the leader of the right-wing Republican Party, Eric Ciotti. He described it as “firm and courageous.”

However, left-wingers claimed that Macron was aiding the far-right. “History will remember those who betrayed their convictions,” warned Socialist Party leader, Olivier Faure.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
CBN Investigator Accuses Emefiele Of Financial Offences
Next article
Nigeria’s Naira crunch returns on anniversary of failed demonetisation campaign
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria’s Naira crunch returns on anniversary of failed demonetisation campaign

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Nigerians are hoarding cash again amid memories of a...

CBN Investigator Accuses Emefiele Of Financial Offences

Samuel Onyekwe Samuel Onyekwe -
….Redesigning Naira Without Approval After more than four months of...

“I had a crush on Emeka Ike” – Actress Ebube Nwagbo

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 22, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian actress, Ebube Nwagbo has revealed...

Enugu Police Arrest Man With Fake Naira Notes

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 22, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Enugu Police Operatives have arrested one...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria’s Naira crunch returns on anniversary of failed demonetisation campaign

Analysis 0
Nigerians are hoarding cash again amid memories of a...

CBN Investigator Accuses Emefiele Of Financial Offences

Investigative News and Reports 0
….Redesigning Naira Without Approval After more than four months of...

“I had a crush on Emeka Ike” – Actress Ebube Nwagbo

Entertainment 0
December 22, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian actress, Ebube Nwagbo has revealed...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com