State of The NationNigeria Metro News

FG Declares Holidays For Christmas, New Year Celebrations

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 22, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Federal Government has declared Monday and Tuesday, December 25 and 26, 2023, and Monday, January 1, 2024, as public holidays to mark Christmas and New Year’s Day celebrations, respectively.

This was disclosed by the Hon. Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government.

He felicitated with Christians and all Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora on this occasion.

Dr Tunji-Ojo urged Christians to emulate the life of Jesus Christ in his practice and teachings of humility, service, compassion, and patience.

He stressed that peace and security are critical prerequisites for economic development and prosperity.(www.naija247news.com).

Death toll rises to three in Lagos building collapse
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

