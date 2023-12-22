FG Declares Holidays For Christmas, New Year Celebrations

December 22, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Federal Government has declared Monday and Tuesday, December 25 and 26, 2023, and Monday, January 1, 2024, as public holidays to mark Christmas and New Year’s Day celebrations, respectively.

This was disclosed by the Hon. Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government.

He felicitated with Christians and all Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora on this occasion.

Dr Tunji-Ojo urged Christians to emulate the life of Jesus Christ in his practice and teachings of humility, service, compassion, and patience.

He stressed that peace and security are critical prerequisites for economic development and prosperity.(www.naija247news.com).