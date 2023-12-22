‘Fast And Furious Star’, Vin Diesel Accused Of Sexual Assault By Ex-Assistant

December 22, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

‘Fast & Furious’ star, Vin Diesel has been accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed by his former assistant Asta Jonasson, multiple outlets report.

The suit which is filed on Thursday, December 21, 2023 in Los Angeles by Jonasson, claims that the incident took place in a St. Regis hotel suite in 2010 when she was working for the Fast and Furious star during the filming of Fast Five.

The plaintiff alleged that Diesel groped her, forcibly kissed her, and masturbated in front of her in his hotel room in Atlanta in 2010. The assault she claimed took place just a week after Diesel and his production company, One Race Productions, hired her while filming Fast Five.

According to Vanity Fair, “the suit alleges that late one night in September 2010, Jonasson was asked to wait in Diesel’s suite at the St. Regis hotel while he entertained hostesses he had brought back from a club. Once the other women were gone, the lawsuit claims, Diesel ‘grabbed Ms. Jonasson’s wrists, one with each of his hands, and pulled her onto the bed.’ She asked him to stop, escaped his grasp, and waited by the front door of the suite for him to leave.”

The suit also claims that the actor again approached Jonasson and began to grope her breasts and kiss her chest, despite her pleas to stop.

Vanity Fair quoted portions of the suit sited by it as saying “Ms. Jonasson was afraid to more forcibly refuse her supervisor, knowing that getting him out of that room was both crucial to her personal safety and job security…But this hope died when Vin Diesel dropped to his knees, pushed Ms. Jonasson’s dress up toward her waist, and molested her body, running his hands over Ms. Jonasson’s upper legs, including her inner thighs.”

Vanity Fair adds that, “Diesel moved to pull down her underwear, Jonasson screamed and ran down the hallway toward the bathroom, where Diesel pinned her to the wall, placing her hand on his erect pennis, even as she verbally refused. He masturbated, the suit alleges, while ‘terrified, Ms. Jonasson closed her eyes, trying to dissociate from the sexual assault and avoid angering him.’”

Diesel is yet to respond publicly to the lawsuit.(www.naija247news.com).