Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Equity Market All-Share Index Up by 1.21%

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 22, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The All-Share Index, one of the performance indices of the equity market of the Nigerian Exchange Ltd, on Thursday rose by 891.31 points or 1.21 per cent, to hit 74, 289.02 as against 73,397.71 recorded on Wednesday.

Also, the market capitalisation gained N487.74 billion or 1.21 per cent to close at N40.653 trillion, compared N40.165 trillion recorded previously.

The positive result was due to strong demand for stocks like MTN Nigeria, Okumu Oil, Transcorp, Zenith Bank, United Bank of Africa(UBA) among others.

As a result, the Year-to-Date (YTD) return rose to 23,037.96 at 44.95 per cent.

Market breadth closed positive with 48 stocks on the gainer’s chart and and 17 others on the looser’s.

On the gainer’s chart, Industrial and Medical Gas led by 10 per cent, to close at N9.35 per share.

It was followed by Transcorp Hotel at 10 per cent, to close at N8.47 and Okumu Oil at 9.96 per cent, to close at N263.90 per share.

Infinity also gained N4.12 at 9.87 per cent, while SCOA rose by 9.39 per cent, to close at N1.98 per share.

On the looser’s chart, Johnholt led by 10 per cent, to close at N2.34 per share.

The next, Ellahlakes, declined by 9.94 per cent, to close at N2.90 and TrippleG by 9.66 per cent, to close at N2.15 per share.

Regalins shed 8.11 per cent, to close at 34k, while UACN lost 5.96 per cent, to close at N15 per share.

Market activities indicated trade turnover closing on higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 1.54 per cent.

A total of 760.93 million shares valued at N13.03 billion were exchanged in 7,990 deals.

Abbey Mortgage Bank led the volume with 224.08 million units traded, while Nestle led the value chart with deals worth N2.65 billion.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Naira depreciates against Dollar by0.85% at the official market.
Next article
‘Fast And Furious Star’, Vin Diesel Accused Of Sexual Assault By Ex-Assistant
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

‘Fast And Furious Star’, Vin Diesel Accused Of Sexual Assault By Ex-Assistant

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 22, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. ‘Fast & Furious’ star, Vin Diesel...

Naira depreciates against Dollar by0.85% at the official market.

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 22, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The  Nigerian Naira further falls marginally...

Nigeria’s Total Debt grew to N87.91tn in Q3 2023 – DMO

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 22, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Debt Management Office (DMO) in...

We’ll Not Bless Same-Sex Marriages” – Catholic Bishops In Nigeria Assure

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 22,2023. The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria has assured...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

‘Fast And Furious Star’, Vin Diesel Accused Of Sexual Assault By Ex-Assistant

Entertainment 0
December 22, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. ‘Fast & Furious’ star, Vin Diesel...

Naira depreciates against Dollar by0.85% at the official market.

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
December 22, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The  Nigerian Naira further falls marginally...

Nigeria’s Total Debt grew to N87.91tn in Q3 2023 – DMO

Economy 0
December 22, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Debt Management Office (DMO) in...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com