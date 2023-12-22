Equity Market All-Share Index Up by 1.21%

December 22, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The All-Share Index, one of the performance indices of the equity market of the Nigerian Exchange Ltd, on Thursday rose by 891.31 points or 1.21 per cent, to hit 74, 289.02 as against 73,397.71 recorded on Wednesday.

Also, the market capitalisation gained N487.74 billion or 1.21 per cent to close at N40.653 trillion, compared N40.165 trillion recorded previously.

The positive result was due to strong demand for stocks like MTN Nigeria, Okumu Oil, Transcorp, Zenith Bank, United Bank of Africa(UBA) among others.

As a result, the Year-to-Date (YTD) return rose to 23,037.96 at 44.95 per cent.

Market breadth closed positive with 48 stocks on the gainer’s chart and and 17 others on the looser’s.

On the gainer’s chart, Industrial and Medical Gas led by 10 per cent, to close at N9.35 per share.

It was followed by Transcorp Hotel at 10 per cent, to close at N8.47 and Okumu Oil at 9.96 per cent, to close at N263.90 per share.

Infinity also gained N4.12 at 9.87 per cent, while SCOA rose by 9.39 per cent, to close at N1.98 per share.

On the looser’s chart, Johnholt led by 10 per cent, to close at N2.34 per share.

The next, Ellahlakes, declined by 9.94 per cent, to close at N2.90 and TrippleG by 9.66 per cent, to close at N2.15 per share.

Regalins shed 8.11 per cent, to close at 34k, while UACN lost 5.96 per cent, to close at N15 per share.

Market activities indicated trade turnover closing on higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 1.54 per cent.

A total of 760.93 million shares valued at N13.03 billion were exchanged in 7,990 deals.

Abbey Mortgage Bank led the volume with 224.08 million units traded, while Nestle led the value chart with deals worth N2.65 billion.