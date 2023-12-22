Menu
CrimeWatch

Enugu Police Arrest Man With Fake Naira Notes

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 22, 2023.

Enugu Police Operatives have arrested one Chukwuebuka Igwebuike for allegedly trading in fake one Thousand Naira notes.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Daniel Ndukwe said the suspect was arrested on the 19th of December, 2023 by their Operatives serving in Awkunanaw Division following a tip off at Afor Market, Garki Awkunanaw, Enugu.

Ndukwe said suspected counterfeit one thousand Nigerian Naira notes, totalling three hundred and sixty-two thousand Naira (N362,000.00) was recovered from the 37 year old suspect.

The commands image maker in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday stated that “Preliminary investigation proves that the suspect confessed to the crime, stating that he used the fake one thousand Naira notes to buy items of small prices and get change for genuine smaller denominations.

“He shall be arraigned in court and prosecuted accordingly once ongoing investigations are concluded.

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu, psc (+), has urged citizens of the State and the public to be vigilant and wary of whom they receive and exchange all the denominations of mint Nigerian Naira with, especially this yuletide.

“Hence, he encourages the citizenry to quickly report anyone in possession of, or transacting in counterfeit Nigerian Naira notes, to the nearest Police Station for necessary policing actions.” (www.naija247news.com).

