Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

APC government has failed at all levels – PDP

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 22,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has has slammed the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, as a failed government.

The party in a post on its official X handle on Friday, claimed that the APC governments at all levels have failed.

It, however, claimed that governors elected on the platform of the PDP were performing and fulfilling their promises.

The statement followed a report that operators of the Oza oil field, Decklar Resources Inc., and its co-venturer, Millenium Oil & Gas Company Limited have delivered a total of 75,500 barrels of crude till date to two modular refineries in Edo State.

Reacting to the development, PDP said the commencement of oil production with the delivery of 75,500 barrels of crude from Oza oil field to two refineries in the state is highly commendable.

The party said it is a testament to the wonderful investment opportunity the governor of the state, Godwin Obaseki, had created for both local and international companies.

The story coming from Edo State on the commencement of oil production with the delivery of 75,500 barrels of crude from Oza oil field to two refineries in the state is highly commendable. The is a great leap and a testament to the wonderful investment opportunity the @GovernorObaseki administration has created for both local and international companies.

“Unlike the failed @OfficialAPCNg governments at all levels, the @OfficialPDPNig Governors are performing and fulfilling their promises and the letters of the manifesto of our great party, the PDP.(www.naija247news.com)

 

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Protest Rocks Port Harcourt Over Tinubu’s Intervention In Rivers Crisis
Next article
3 docked over alleged motor battery theft
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Death toll rises to three in Lagos building collapse

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 22, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The death toll from the building...

3 docked over alleged motor battery theft

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Okitipupa (Ondo State), Dec. 22, 2023 . Two men, Shola...

Protest Rocks Port Harcourt Over Tinubu’s Intervention In Rivers Crisis

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 22,2023. Protesters have gathered at the Government House in...

Lagos state government reopens 3rd mainland bridge

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 22, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Lagos state government has announced...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Death toll rises to three in Lagos building collapse

Nigeria Metro News 0
December 22, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The death toll from the building...

3 docked over alleged motor battery theft

Law and Order 0
Okitipupa (Ondo State), Dec. 22, 2023 . Two men, Shola...

Protest Rocks Port Harcourt Over Tinubu’s Intervention In Rivers Crisis

Politics & Govt News 0
Dec 22,2023. Protesters have gathered at the Government House in...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com