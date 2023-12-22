3 docked over alleged motor battery theft

Okitipupa (Ondo State), Dec. 22, 2023 .

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Two men, Shola Akinbi, 41, and Shola Omotemi, 43, on Friday appeared before an Okitipupa Chief Magistrates’ Court, Ondo State, for alleged stealing of a 62-amp motor battery worth N56, 000.

Akinbi, a motorcyclist and Omotemi, a bricklayer, are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

The police arraigned the defendants along with a 28-year-old trader, Mama Muritala, charged with receiving stolen property.

All the defendants, whose addresses were not given, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp Ayodeji Omoyeigha, told the court that the defendants conspired to commit the offences on Aug. 25, about 06:00 p.m. at a mechanic workshop at Ayeka in Okitipupa.

Omoyeigha said that the defendants stole the motor battery from one Mr Adesina Awolusi, in contravention of Sections 561 and 390 (9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

Omoyeigha added that Muritala fraudulently received the motor battery from Akinbi knowing well that it was a stolen property.

He said that Muritala’s action was contrary to Section 427 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Philip Akinlopetu, granted each of the defendants bail in the sum of N100, 000 and a surety in like sum.

He directed that the sureties must be resident within the court’s jurisdiction and show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the state .

He adjourned the case until Dec. 29 for hearing. (www.naija247news.com)