Yuletide: Niger govt declares seven days public holiday for civil servants

Dec 21,2023.

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago has declared seven days public holiday for State Civil Servants.

The Governor made the declaration at the end of the Year cutting of the cake with all members of the State Executive Council and other top government officials held at the Government House, Minna.

Governor Umaru Bago said the public holiday is for the celebration of Christmas and New Year.

According to him, the holiday will commence from Friday the 22nd of December 2023, to Monday the 1st of January, 2024.

He disclosed that food stuff will be given to government officials for onward distribution to the less privileged in their local government areas and wards.

“Don’t stay in Minna, go and share food with the poor people in your local governments and wards”, he directed.(www.naija247news.com)