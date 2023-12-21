You Were A Threat To APC’s Existence” – Ex-Gov Amosun Fires Oshiomhole

Dec 21,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Ibikunle Amosun, a former governor of Ogun State, has accused Adams Oshiomhole, a former national chairman of the APC, of distorting history with his latest claims on his removal from office.

Amosun, in a statement on Wednesday, said Mr Oshiomhole exposed the ruling party to existential threat during his stint as national chairman between 2018 and 2020.

Mr Oshiomhole, now the senator for Edo North, threw the first salvo on Tuesday when he accused some former governors, including Mr Amosun, of masterminding his removal from office.

The former APC chairman, while speaking at the launch of a book, authored by Salihu Lukman, in Abuja, said Mr Amosun and others forced him out using illegal tactics.

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, Mr Amosun, who was rounding off his second tenure as Ogun State governor, wanted Abiodun Akinlade to succeed him.

However, Mr Oshiomhole, in his role as national chairman, opposed the move by Mr Amosun. Subsequently, Dapo Abiodun emerged as the candidate of the party and went on to win the governorship election.

Mr Oshiomhole also had a similar fallout with Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, who wanted his son-in-law, Nwosu as his successor. However, like in Ogun State, the Imo governor lost out.

In 2020, Mr Oshiomhole was forced out of his position during a battle with his protege, Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo State.

Mr Amosun, also a former senator, accused Mr Oshiomhole of conducting fraudulent primaries ahead of the 2019 primary election.

“I can boldly say that the party under Adams Oshiomhole conducted one of the worst primaries in the history of Nigeria’s contemporary politics and ended up shopping for his own enemies, leading to his eventual removal as chairman of our party,” he said.

He added that Mr Oshiomhole, also earned sufficient enemies because of the primary elections which eventually led to his removal.

Mr Amosun advised the former APC chairman to sit down and take a stock of his past in order to be guided in future public utterances.

“My honest advice to him is to carefully and soberly sit down to take stock of his past so that it will continue to serve as a guide for him in his future public utterances rather than dragging the names of innocent people into a needless controversy because in Africa, age and leadership are associated with wisdom,” the former Ogun governor said.(www.naija247news.com)