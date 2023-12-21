Menu
Search
Subscribe
State of The NationNigeria Metro News

Three dead, four injured as female learner driver runs over tricycle in Ogun

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 21, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

At least three persons have died while four others sustained varying degrees of life-threatening injuries after a learner driver ran over a tricycle in Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun State.

The accident occurred at the Maranatha axis of the Oru-Ijebu Igbo highway around 11am on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

It was gathered that the accident involved a Toyota Camry “Muscle” car with registration number SGM 88 AE and a commercial tricycle marked TTN 117 VV shuttling between the former refugee camp in Oru-Ijebu Igbo of Ijebu North Local Government Area of the state.

The car driven by a female learner was on top speed inbound Ijebu Igbo when it lost control and collided with the tricycle, which resulted in the death of three of its passengers, while four others, who sustained life-threatening injuries were passers-by and others waiting to board vehicles to their various destinations at a bus stop in the area.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the State’s Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, who confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta, said the incident infuriated an angry mob, which visited the scene and set the Toyota Camry car ablaze as the driver and her instructor took to their heels.

Akinbiyi further revealed that attempts by the uniform personnel carrying out rescue operations to take photographs at the scene were resisted by the angry mob, who also attacked the security operatives, while the TRACE personnel were able to carry out strategic traffic control few metres away from the point of the crash to avoid traffic gridlock on the road.

The TRACE spokesman, however, stated that corpses of those who lost their lives were evacuated to a private hospital in Ago-Iwoye, where the injured victims were also rescued to for medical treatment. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Niger Assembly member dumps SDP, defects to APC
Next article
Boko Haram attacks Chibok, kills two, loots foodstuffs
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Senate President, Akpabio Swears In Lalong As Senator To Replace Bali Who Was Sacked

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 21,2023. President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, yesterday,...

Stay Here And Make Nigeria Work, VP Shettima Tells Young Graduates

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 21,2023. Vice President Kashim Shettima has challenged graduates to...

Senate Orders Police IG to Produce CAC Boss, Ishaq Magaji Within 24 Hours

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 21,2023. The Senate Committee on Finance has mandated the...

Presidency Reveals Names of Companies, Routes in The 50% Transport Cut For Travelers

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 21,2023. The list of companies participating in the Federal...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Senate President, Akpabio Swears In Lalong As Senator To Replace Bali Who Was Sacked

Politics & Govt News 0
Dec 21,2023. President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, yesterday,...

Stay Here And Make Nigeria Work, VP Shettima Tells Young Graduates

Politics & Govt News 0
Dec 21,2023. Vice President Kashim Shettima has challenged graduates to...

Senate Orders Police IG to Produce CAC Boss, Ishaq Magaji Within 24 Hours

Politics & Govt News 0
Dec 21,2023. The Senate Committee on Finance has mandated the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com