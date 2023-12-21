Menu
Politics & Govt News

Senate Orders Police IG to Produce CAC Boss, Ishaq Magaji Within 24 Hours

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 21,2023.

The Senate Committee on Finance has mandated the Inspector General of Police to compel the appearance of the Registrar General of Corporate Affairs Commission, Ishaq Magaji, before it within 24 hours

The Senate Committee Chairman, Sani Musa, expressed anger when the Registrar General shunned the committee’s invitation for the third time on Wednesday.

He was expected to appear to defend the commission’s 2024 budget, as some financial discrepancies were spotted by the committee in the documents submitted.

The four senior officials of the commission, having confirmed several letters of invitation by the Clerk of the Senate Committee on Finance, could not explain the reasons for the RG’s absence before the panel.

Before Musa’s remark, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah (Anambra South) called for punitive measures against the RG to serve as a deterrent to others.

Senator Bello Mandiya, representing Katsina South, expressed frustration at Magaji’s disdain for the committee, wondering what he was hiding that made him scared.

Mandiya said, “I think, it’s disrespect by the Registrar General of the Corporate Affairs Commission to shun this Committee for the third time.

“Even the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria appears before us to present a budget.

“Who is Registrar General of CAC that cannot appear before us?”

Reacting, Senator Abdul Ningi advised the CAC officials not to come back without Magaji, urging them to let the CAC face the heat and explain how the money was spent in the agency.(www.naija247news.com)

Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications.

