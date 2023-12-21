Menu
Presidency Reveals Names of Companies, Routes in The 50% Transport Cut For Travelers

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 21,2023.

The list of companies participating in the Federal Government’s plan to reduce the transportation burden on Nigerians during the Yuletide has been revealed.

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed this on Thursday in a post on his X handle.

Onanuga named five transportation companies as those that will be partnering with the FG to execute the scheme.

According to him, they are GIG (God is Good), Chisco Transport, Young Shall Grow, God Bless Ezenwata, and Area Motor.

He wrote,

Participating companies in the FG’s plan to reduce the transport burden of travelling 5 million Nigerians:

1.GIG ( God is Good)

2. Chisco Transport

3. Young Shall Grow

4. God Bless Ezenwata

5. Area Motor."

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

