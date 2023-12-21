Pastor Kumuyi Opposes Pope Francis Approval Of Blessings Sex Marriage

Dec 21,2023.

The General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi has expressed his opposition to Pope Francis’s recent approval of blessings for same-sex couples.

Speaking in response to the Vatican‘s new policy during an interview with the press on Wednesday, Pastor Kumuyi cited biblical teachings, emphasizing Christ’s instruction for heterosegxwal marriage until death.

“The Lord Jesus Christ himself instructed us to teach all nations, baptizing them and teaching obedience to His commandments. We stand obedient and submissive to Christ’s words that firmly establish marriage as between a man and a woman,” declared Pastor Kumuyi in response to the Vatican’s document allowing priests to bless same-sex couples.

Recall that Pope Francis’s move, revealed in a new document from the Vatican’s doctrine office on Monday, has sparked criticism, denouncing the change in policy by welcoming LGBTQ+ Catholics. The document highlights the Pope’s assertion that people seeking God’s love and mercy shouldn’t face moral scrutiny to receive blessings, emphasizing the need to nurture trust in God without exhaustive moral analysis.(www.naija247news.com)