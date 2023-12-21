Menu
Search
Subscribe
Religion

Pastor Kumuyi Opposes Pope Francis Approval Of Blessings Sex Marriage

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 21,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi has expressed his opposition to Pope Francis’s recent approval of blessings for same-sex couples.

Speaking in response to the Vatican‘s new policy during an interview with the press on Wednesday, Pastor Kumuyi cited biblical teachings, emphasizing Christ’s instruction for heterosegxwal marriage until death.

“The Lord Jesus Christ himself instructed us to teach all nations, baptizing them and teaching obedience to His commandments. We stand obedient and submissive to Christ’s words that firmly establish marriage as between a man and a woman,” declared Pastor Kumuyi in response to the Vatican’s document allowing priests to bless same-sex couples.

Recall that Pope Francis’s move, revealed in a new document from the Vatican’s doctrine office on Monday, has sparked criticism, denouncing the change in policy by welcoming LGBTQ+ Catholics. The document highlights the Pope’s assertion that people seeking God’s love and mercy shouldn’t face moral scrutiny to receive blessings, emphasizing the need to nurture trust in God without exhaustive moral analysis.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nollywood actor Jerry Amilo trending over new look
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nollywood actor Jerry Amilo trending over new look

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 21, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actor Jerry Amilo is trending...

I’ll continue to try until I succeed to travel to Europe — Arrested stowaway says

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 21, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Osas Nusakare, one of the 14...

Ahiakwo Begs INEC to conduct election for 27 vacant Assembly seats

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 21,2023. A Calabar-based lawyer, Justice Osai Ahiakwo, has called...

Senate President, Akpabio Swears In Lalong As Senator To Replace Bali Who Was Sacked

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 21,2023. President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, yesterday,...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nollywood actor Jerry Amilo trending over new look

Entertainment 0
December 21, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actor Jerry Amilo is trending...

I’ll continue to try until I succeed to travel to Europe — Arrested stowaway says

CrimeWatch 0
December 21, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Osas Nusakare, one of the 14...

Ahiakwo Begs INEC to conduct election for 27 vacant Assembly seats

Politics & Govt News 0
Dec 21,2023. A Calabar-based lawyer, Justice Osai Ahiakwo, has called...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com