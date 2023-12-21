Nollywood actor Jerry Amilo trending over new look

December 21, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nollywood actor Jerry Amilo is trending on X after a new video of him was publicized.

The actor dyed his hair gold and his skin also appeared to be lighter than usual in the new video.

A trending video of popular Nollywood actor, Jerry Amilo, looking extremely light-skinned has caused a buzz online.

His new look has got people talking. Some accused him of bleaching, while others suggested it might be the work of a filter.(www.naija247news.com).