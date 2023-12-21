Menu
Search
Subscribe
Cases & Trials

Nigeria’s $11 bln damages bill for collapsed gas deal thrown out by London court

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

LONDON, Dec 21 – An $11 billion damages bill against Nigeria for a collapsed gas processing project which was procured by bribery has been thrown out by London’s High Court.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The West African country was on the hook for the sum – representing around a third of its foreign exchange reserves – after a little-known British Virgin Islands-based company took Nigeria to arbitration over the deal.

But the High Court ruled in October that the contract was procured by Process & Industrial Developments (P&ID) paying bribes to a Nigerian oil ministry official.

Judge Robin Knowles also found that P&ID failed to disclose the bribery when it later took Nigeria to arbitration.

He said in a further ruling on Thursday that the damages award should be thrown out immediately, rejecting P&ID’s argument that the case should be sent back to arbitration.

P&ID was also refused permission to appeal against the ruling, effectively ending the case as the company cannot apply for permission from the Court of Appeal.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Pastor Kumuyi Opposes Pope Francis Approval Of Blessings Sex Marriage
Next article
Angola exits OPEC over geopolitical favoritism
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Angola exits OPEC over geopolitical favoritism

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
Angola is leaving the Organization of the Petroleum...

Pastor Kumuyi Opposes Pope Francis Approval Of Blessings Sex Marriage

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 21,2023. The General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible...

Nollywood actor Jerry Amilo trending over new look

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 21, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actor Jerry Amilo is trending...

I’ll continue to try until I succeed to travel to Europe — Arrested stowaway says

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 21, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Osas Nusakare, one of the 14...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Angola exits OPEC over geopolitical favoritism

OPEC 0
Angola is leaving the Organization of the Petroleum...

Pastor Kumuyi Opposes Pope Francis Approval Of Blessings Sex Marriage

Religion 0
Dec 21,2023. The General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible...

Nollywood actor Jerry Amilo trending over new look

Entertainment 0
December 21, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actor Jerry Amilo is trending...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com