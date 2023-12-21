Menu
Search
Subscribe
News Analysis

Nigeria woo big IOCs with incentives to local crude production in 2024

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

Nigeria is implementing incentives to attract investments in its oil and gas sector, a crucial move for Africa’s largest economy aiming to increase crude output.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The initiatives include replacing signature bonuses, paid by companies to governments when signing contracts, with lump sums tied to production, as revealed by Gbenga Komolafe, CEO of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission. Additionally, measures are being taken to address licensing delays, a significant hindrance to the country’s oil industry.

President Bola Tinubu, who assumed office in May, has undertaken substantial reforms to revive economic growth. The recovery of the energy sector is pivotal to achieving the ambitious double-digit expansion goals set by the president.

Reducing costs for contractors and resolving issues that impede production agreements marks a noteworthy shift, signaling to potential investors in the upcoming bidding round that Nigeria is poised to conduct business differently.

Tinubu aims to raise current oil output, standing at approximately 1.4 million barrels per day, to 4 million barrels per day by 2030—an aspiration viewed skeptically by many analysts. Beyond bureaucratic streamlining, Nigeria faces challenges stemming from the departure of major oil companies in recent years, prompted by issues like pipeline sabotage.

To address this, the government is focused on infrastructure upgrades, curbing theft and vandalism, and enhancing community relations. Komolafe notes a substantial decline of about 74% in capital inflows into the industry over nearly a decade, highlighting the urgency of revitalizing the oil sector.

Assistance provided by Bill Lehane underscores the significance of these initiatives in reshaping Nigeria’s oil and gas landscape.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
How Big Chocolate manufacturers buy cocoa grown illegally in a Nigerian rainforest – AP
Next article
Market gains N507bn, All Share Index rises by 1.28%
Joseph Adam
Joseph Adamhttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Foundation offers free medical treatment to 800 Lagos widows

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 21, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A non-governmental organisation, Live Support Foundation,...

Fidelity Family Weekend thrills families for two days

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 21, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. In line with its commitment to...

MTN, VFD Group, CardinalStone, Others Win at NGX Made of Africa Awards

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 21, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. MTN Nigeria Communications Plc, VFD Group...

Naira falls against dollar to N854.61/$1 at the official market

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 21, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Forex turnover declined by 21.45% to...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Foundation offers free medical treatment to 800 Lagos widows

Health news 0
December 21, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A non-governmental organisation, Live Support Foundation,...

Fidelity Family Weekend thrills families for two days

Companies & Markets 0
December 21, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. In line with its commitment to...

MTN, VFD Group, CardinalStone, Others Win at NGX Made of Africa Awards

Business News 0
December 21, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. MTN Nigeria Communications Plc, VFD Group...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com