Nigeria Police dismiss special constabularies who attempted to extort Dutch tourist

December 21, 2023.
Azonuchechi Chukwu.
The Nigeria police has dismissed two special constabularies caught on camera demanding money from a Dutch power bike cyclist in November.
The two special constabularies, Jimoh Lukmon and Kareem Fatai, who were on duty along Moniya-Iseyin road were seen in a viral video demanding money from the tourist who told them she was en route to Abuja.
At a ceremony in the state police headquarters today December 21, the state Commissioner of Police, Hamzat Adebola pronounced their dismissal. The officers were immediately de-kitted and sent out of the force premises.(www.naija247news.com).