Politics & Govt News

Niger Assembly member dumps SDP, defects to APC

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 21,2023.

A member of the Niger State House of Assembly, Yakubu Abdulmalik Bala, has dumped the Social Democratic Party, SDP, for the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

The lawmaker, who represents Katcha Constituency, defected on the floor of the House on Wednesday.

Simply raising the APC flag, he said, “Today I have left the Social Democratic Party for the All Progressives Congress due to the hard work of Mr Governor in providing the dividends of democracy to the people.”

The Speaker expressed joy at the lawmaker’s decision to defect from the SDP to the ruling party.

Speaking further in a lighter note, he said, “We welcome you into the largest ruling party. As the only one in the House, I don’t know how one person will be a Minority Leader in the House.”

However, Bala declined further comments on his decision when he was approached by journalists.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editor
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

