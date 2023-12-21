Menu
NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Naira falls against dollar to N854.61/$1 at the official market

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 21, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Forex turnover declined by 21.45% to $181.30 million as the Nigerian naira depreciated against the dollar on Wednesday, 20th December 2023, closing at N854.61/$1 at the official market.

The domestic currency depreciated 1.5% to close at N854.61/$1 to a dollar at the close of business on Wednesday, data from the NAFEM where forex is officially traded, showed.

This represents an N9.73 gain or a 1.15% increase in the local currency compared to the N844.85 it closed on Tuesday.

The intraday high recorded was N1240/$1, while the intraday low was N700/$1, representing a wide spread of N540/$1.

According to data obtained from the official NAFEM window, forex turnover at the close of the trading was $181.30 million, representing a 21.45% decrease compared to the previous day.

However, the naira appreciated at the parallel forex market where forex is sold unofficially, the exchange rate appreciated by 0.24%, quoted at N1238/$1, while peer-to-peer traders quoted around N1187.30/$1. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

