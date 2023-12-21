Menu
Search
Subscribe
Business News

MTN, VFD Group, CardinalStone, Others Win at NGX Made of Africa Awards

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 21, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc, VFD Group Plc, CardinalStone Securities and Chapel Hill Denham were big winners at the just concluded Made of Africa Awards organized by Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

The Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Exchange Limited, Temi Popoola, noted at the event that the annual Made of Africa Awards is aimed at encouraging more listings, transactions, better compliance and stimulating innovation in the capital market.

NGX MOA Awards is designed to recognize organizations and individuals within the Nigerian capital market ecosystem that demonstrate exceptional performance in value delivery and sustainable impact, and act as key drivers in strengthening the Nigerian and African capital markets.

Speaking at the awards, Popoola said, “These awards serve as a platform to showcase the best the capital market has to offer, inspiring more private sector organizations, states and the federal government to list shares, issue debt securities, and inject fresh capital into the market. Through NGX Made of Africa, we remain committed to encouraging and incentivizing our partners, and promoting inclusivity as we contribute to the development of the capital market.”

The Exchange boss added that NGX takes pride in leading the way in innovation, excellence, and corporate governance best practices, hence the importance it attaches to “Rewarding innovation, excellence, and adherence to existing rules and regulations as fundamental to stakeholder collaboration in our market.

Popoola went on to congratulate the winners of the 2023 edition of the awards. MTN won the Most Compliant Listed Company award while VFD Group was recognised as Listing of the Year.

CardinalStone Securities won Equity Trader of the Year while Lagos State Government and the Debt Management Office were recognised for the State Government with the Largest Sub-National Debt Instrument Issuance and Capital Market Excellence Award respectively.

Chapel Hill Denham was recognized in two categories, Cross-Border Trade Facilitator of the Year and Fund Manager with the Largest Listed Fund Size, while Cordros Capital and Kairos Capital both won the award for the Issuing House with the Highest Number of Primary Market Transactions (Equity Category).

Other winners were Pilot Securities Limited as Most Compliant Trading License Holder; Vetiva Capital Management as the ETPs Trader of the Year, Regency Asset Management Limited as Fixed Income Trader of the Year; FCMB Capital Markets Limited as the Issuing House with the Highest Number of Debt Issuances (Corporate Bonds) and Banwo & Ighodalo as the Best Solicitor in terms of Value of Deals.

The Capital Market Correspondents Association was also recognized for its substantial contributions to fostering capital market activities and influencing public perception of the market.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Naira falls against dollar to N854.61/$1 at the official market
Next article
Fidelity Family Weekend thrills families for two days
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Foundation offers free medical treatment to 800 Lagos widows

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 21, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A non-governmental organisation, Live Support Foundation,...

Fidelity Family Weekend thrills families for two days

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 21, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. In line with its commitment to...

Naira falls against dollar to N854.61/$1 at the official market

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 21, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Forex turnover declined by 21.45% to...

Market gains N507bn, All Share Index rises by 1.28%

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 21, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian stock market on Wednesday...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Foundation offers free medical treatment to 800 Lagos widows

Health news 0
December 21, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A non-governmental organisation, Live Support Foundation,...

Fidelity Family Weekend thrills families for two days

Companies & Markets 0
December 21, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. In line with its commitment to...

Naira falls against dollar to N854.61/$1 at the official market

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
December 21, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Forex turnover declined by 21.45% to...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com