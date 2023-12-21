Market gains N507bn, All Share Index rises by 1.28%

December 21, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian stock market on Wednesday closed higher as the All Share Index rose by 1.28% to settle at 73,397.71 points from the previous close of 72,470.10 points.

The Market Capitalisation was up by 1.28% to close at N40.164 trillion from the previous close of N39.657 trillion, thereby gaining N507 billion.

An aggregate of 554.6 million units of shares were traded in 7,910 deals, valued at N12.8 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 37 equities appreciated in their share prices against 24 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

MULTIVERSE and TRANSCORP led other gainers with 10.00% growth each to close at N11.55 and N7.70 from the previous close of N10.50 and N7.00

INFINITY Mortgage, ETRAZACT and CAVERTON among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.97%, 9.73% and 9.66% respectively.

Percentage Losers

TANTALIZER led price decliners’ table as it shed 10.00% of its share price to close at N0.45 from the previous close of N0.50.

THOMASWYAT and THE INITIATE among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.86% and 9.32% respectively.

Volume Drivers

TRANSCORP traded about 52 million units of its shares in 484 deals, valued at about N374.6 million.

GTCO traded about 89 million units of its shares in 362 deals, valued at N3.58 billion.

ACCESSCORP traded about 59.7 million units of its shares in 483 deals, valued at about N1.37 billion.(www.naija247news.com).