Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Market gains N507bn, All Share Index rises by 1.28%

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 21, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian stock market on Wednesday closed higher as the All Share Index rose by 1.28% to settle at 73,397.71 points from the previous close of 72,470.10 points.

The Market Capitalisation was up by 1.28% to close at N40.164 trillion from the previous close of N39.657 trillion, thereby gaining N507 billion.

An aggregate of 554.6 million units of shares were traded in 7,910 deals, valued at N12.8 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 37 equities appreciated in their share prices against 24 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

MULTIVERSE and TRANSCORP led other gainers with 10.00% growth each to close at N11.55 and N7.70 from the previous close of N10.50 and N7.00

INFINITY Mortgage, ETRAZACT and CAVERTON among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.97%, 9.73% and 9.66% respectively.

Percentage Losers

TANTALIZER led price decliners’ table as it shed 10.00% of its share price to close at N0.45 from the previous close of N0.50.

THOMASWYAT and THE INITIATE among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.86% and 9.32% respectively.

Volume Drivers

TRANSCORP traded about 52 million units of its shares in 484 deals, valued at about N374.6 million.

GTCO traded about 89 million units of its shares in 362 deals, valued at N3.58 billion.

ACCESSCORP traded about 59.7 million units of its shares in 483 deals, valued at about N1.37 billion.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria woo big IOCs with incentives to local crude production in 2024
Next article
Naira falls against dollar to N854.61/$1 at the official market
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Foundation offers free medical treatment to 800 Lagos widows

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 21, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A non-governmental organisation, Live Support Foundation,...

Fidelity Family Weekend thrills families for two days

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 21, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. In line with its commitment to...

MTN, VFD Group, CardinalStone, Others Win at NGX Made of Africa Awards

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 21, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. MTN Nigeria Communications Plc, VFD Group...

Naira falls against dollar to N854.61/$1 at the official market

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 21, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Forex turnover declined by 21.45% to...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Foundation offers free medical treatment to 800 Lagos widows

Health news 0
December 21, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A non-governmental organisation, Live Support Foundation,...

Fidelity Family Weekend thrills families for two days

Companies & Markets 0
December 21, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. In line with its commitment to...

MTN, VFD Group, CardinalStone, Others Win at NGX Made of Africa Awards

Business News 0
December 21, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. MTN Nigeria Communications Plc, VFD Group...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com