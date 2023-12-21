Menu
Lamido Asks PDP NWC To Resign Over Handling Of Rivers Crisis

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 21,2023.

A former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido has asked members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to resign if they do not have the nerve to protect Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

Lamido, a member of the board of trustees of the party, in a message on his Facebook page, berated the leadership of the party for being docile in the face of intra-party wrangling in Rivers and urged them to immediately rise up to the occasion.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja had on November 19 upturned the verdict of the election tribunal by nullifying Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s election.

The three-member panel, in a unanimous decision, had held that Mutfwang was not validly sponsored by the PDP as provided by Section 285(2) of the Nigerian Constitution.(www.naija247news.com)

 

Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

