I’ll continue to try until I succeed to travel to Europe — Arrested stowaway says

December 21, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Osas Nusakare, one of the 14 stowaways arrested onboard a foreign vessel at the Lagos Roadstead, has said he will continue to try to leave Nigeria for Europe.

The 45-year-old said that he wanted to celebrate the New Year in a European country.

He confessed that this was his second attempt and he would keep trying until he succeeds.

The 14 stowaways were arrested last Friday, Dec. 15, onboard a motor tanker, UOG CONSTANTINE, by naval officers from NNS BEECROFT.

Nusakare said he had boarded the vessel with the intention of travelling to Europe, but they were discovered before the ship sailed out of Lagos water.

It was learnt that the ship had gone to discharge petroleum product in one of the tank firms in Lagos.

“We joined the vessel with the aim of travelling to any country in Europe. We were encouraged by the fact that we were going to celebrate the New Year in Europe. This is my second attempt. I am not discouraged. I will continue to try untill I succeed,” he added.(www.naija247news.com).