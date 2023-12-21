Menu
Davido’s ‘Unavailable’ my song of the year – Rihanna

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 21, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Famous musician, Davido reacts as the celebrated Barbadian-American singer, Rihanna names his song, ‘Unavailable’ as her song of the year.

It was earlier reported that the Barbadian superstar was spotted in a viral video dancing to Davido’s Unavailable.

The song was one of her most loved and streamed song of the year and she didn’t hesitate to disclose this while speaking with Complex at a recent event of her fashion brand, Fenty, The Creeper.

During the interview, the mother of two was asked to name her two songs of the year, but she replied by noting that she’s not really the album type and went on to name Davido’s ‘Unavailable’ and ‘Mnike’ by Tyler ICU and Tumelo as her songs of the year.

She said:

“Album of the year? Am I an album girl? Or am I a streaming single girl?

“‘Unavailable’ [by Davido featuring Musa Keys] on repeat. That and ‘Mnike’ [by Tyler ICU and Tumelo] are my song of the year.”

Following this, the DMW boss reacted to the recognition from the highly decorated singer.

Davido who found this to be a great honor, reacted by quoting the video with the words: “My Ri Ri.”. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

