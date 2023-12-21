Menu
Davido beats Wizkid and Burna Boy, secures No. 1 spot as the most streamed global Afrobeat artist in 2023

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 21, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian singer and songwriter David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, shared a fresh post on his Twitter handle announcing his emergence as the most streamed Afrobeat artist globally to his followers, surpassing singers like Burna Boy, Wizkid, Rema, and others.

In the said post, which has garnered attention, Davido shared three charts. In one, he emerged as the most streamed Afrobeat artist globally for 2023.

The second chart highlighted his music as the most streamed songs worldwide for the year 2023.

Lastly, Davido’s timeless album emerged as the most streamed Afrobeat album globally.

He excitedly shared the news with his fans, captioning it ‘Hat Trick.’

During the celebration, fans and well-wishers flooded the comment section, expressing their wishes for the singer's success and acknowledging his hard work, while a few others criticized the singer.

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

