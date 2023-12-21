Menu
Bauchi Police Arrest 19 Year Old Boy For Stabbing Girlfriend To Death

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

December 21, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested a 19-year-old, Muhammad Ibrahim, for the gruesome murder of his girlfriend at Bayan Gari area of Bauchi.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Ahmed Mohammad Wakil, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, said the suspect stabbed Emmanuella Ande to death with a knife in a hotel room following an argument over N5000.

According to the PPRO, Muhammad had met Emmanuella, a native of Plateau State, on social media within this year.

Before the incident, Muhammad had stolen about N400,000 belonging to his father to spend on the deceased after they had earlier arranged to meet in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

“On 18/12/2023 at about 1900hrs detectives attached to the Operations Restore Peace (ORP) arrested one Muhammad Ibrahim ‘m’ age 19yrs of Sabon Layi Kano Road Bauchi in connection with a case of gruesome murder of Emmanuella Ande,” the statement read.

“The arrest was made following a distress call received from a good Samaritan that on the same date at about 1845hrs the accused (Muhammad Ibrahim) entered a hotel room of Happiness Garden situated at Bayan Gari where he stabbed his girlfriend Emmanuella Ande ‘f’ of Jos Plateau State, around her upper chest region.

“At that point, the victim screamed and the people around attempted to rescue the victim, they forcefully opened the door, where the accused additionally stabbed one Zaharaddeen Adamu ‘m’ age 36yrs of Makera area Bauchi on his left hand, the intervention of the Police operatives saved the accused from mob action.

“On receipt of the report, a team of detectives led by the Officer in charge of Operation Restore Peace swiftly swung into action, rescued the accused, and evacuated the victim to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) Bauchi where she was certified dead by a medical practitioner and corpse was deposited at the mortuary.

“Similarly, Zaharadeen was admitted and treated at the Police Clinic. He has been discharged. However, the accused was also treated at the Police Clinic. He was discharged and is currently being investigated.

“During interrogation, the accused admitted the allegation against him and further confessed that he met the victim on social media, Facebook, sometime within the year 2023 when the victim invited him to meet her in Port Harcourt city.

“Therefore, the accused stole the sum of four hundred thousand Naira (N 400,000:00k) from his father’s account to his account to spend a good time with his girlfriend.

The ugly incident happened when the victim demanded the sum of five thousand naira (N 5,000;00) which he (suspect) owed her (victim) for previous affairs they had.

“In the process, a heated argument ensued between them which led to a physical confrontation where the victim sustained a serious injury which led to her dead.”

One knife was recovered from the suspect.

The PPRO added that the suspect will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

