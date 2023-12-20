Zenith Bank emerged among top 100 companies globally

December 20, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Zenith Bank Plc in a recent publication by World Finance Magazine was listed among the World’s top 100 companies. The bank was the only Nigerian company in the listing.

According to World Finance Magazine, Zenith Bank in the list underscored its outstanding achievements and resilience in a dynamic and competitive global market.

“The World Finance 100 celebrates companies that have reached the pinnacle of achievement across a wide variety of fields of expertise. Each year World Finance compiles the list of 100 companies, purely based on excellence in their field. The list presents the new business elite, made up of those whose vision and enterprise shape the conceptual landscape of finance, business, and technology. Notably, Zenith Bank stands as the lone Nigerian company and one of just three African companies to earn a place on this esteemed list for 2023, alongside industry titans such as Apple, Amazon, and Alphabet.”

Commenting on this achievement, the Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank Plc, Dr Ebenezer Onyeagwu, stated thus

“This accolade is a testament to our unwavering dedication to our valued stakeholders, our innovative spirit, and sustained growth, all achieved amidst the complexities of a challenging economic climate. This honour further attests to our status as a leading financial institution that continues to set the industry standard in financial performance, good corporate governance, and financial stability.”

He expressed his profound gratitude to the Founder and Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, Jim Ovia, for his visionary leadership and foundational role in shaping a resilient and thriving financial institution. He also acknowledged the board for the outstanding leadership they provide; the staff, whose drive and commitment sustain the exceptional performance; and the bank’s customers for their steadfast trust in the Zenith brand.(www.naija247news.com).