Politics & Govt News

You’re A Small Rat, PDP Vows To Sanction Wike As Rivers Crisis Deepens

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 20,2023.

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has vowed to sanction the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike for working against the party.

PDP Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, disclosed this at a news conference in Abuja on Tuesday.

Damagum’s remark followed the crisis in Rivers State between Wike and Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The face-off between the duo had led to 25 PDP lawmakers in the state defecting to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

About seven commissioners have also resigned their appointments.

Aggrieved by rift over the control of political structure and finances in the state, President Bola Tinubu had made the duo sign a peace accord after a meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Meanwhile, during the 2023 presidential election, Wike and the G-5 governors had worked against PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

While Wike worked for President Bola Tinubu, former governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State worked for Labour Party’s Peter Obi; Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State also worked for Tinubu.

However, Damagum said all PDP members working against the interest of the party will be sanctioned.

He said: “We are not unmindful of the fact that it’s not only Wike; there are other people that have also worked against his party.

“When we get to that level, we will sanction everybody. If Wike believes he is above this party, we will show him he is not above this party.”(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

