Menu
Search
Subscribe
Security News

Troops neutralise 1 bandit, recover arms in Kaduna

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 20, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The 1 Division Nigerian Army on Wednesday says it’s troops have killed a bandit and recovered arms and ammunition in Sabon Birni, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

According to a statement by the Division’s Acting Deputy Director, Public Relations, Lt-Col Musa Yahaya, the incident occurred on Dec. 17, when troops ambushed some bandits in the area.

He said the troops recovered one AK 47 rifle and magazine loaded with 15 of 7.62mm (special) ammunition, a baofeng radio and two techno phones.

“Troops of the Division, in another sting operation along Dende-Buruku Road in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Dec 15, ambushed some bandits.

“During the operation, several bandits escaped with gunshot wounds while troops recovered one AK 47 rifle and one AK 47 rifle magazine loaded with four 7.62mm(special) ammunition,” he added.

Yahaya said the General Officer Commanding the Division, who is also the Force Commander, Operation WHIRL PUNCH, Maj-Gen Valentine Okoro, has commended the troops for their resilience.

He urged them to continue denying bandits, terrorists and all criminal elements any freedom to perpetrate their evil acts.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“Give me my ring” – Davido loses $60k ring
Next article
We’ll use gas to revolutionise Nigeria’s power, industries – Kyari
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Curriculum Development: MicCom Partners OGTAN to Enhance Skill Sets in Cable Industry

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 20,2023. MicCom Cables and Wires Limited has unveiled its...

It is unconstitutional, president Tinubu can’t reinstate 27 Cross Carpeting Rivers Lawmakers — Femi Falana

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 20,2023. Following the intervention of President Bola Tinubu in...

38 Year Old Business Man Assassinated In Ogun State

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 20, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A 38-year-old businessman, Shakiru Olufunmi, has...

We’ll use gas to revolutionise Nigeria’s power, industries – Kyari

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Abuja, Dec. 20, 2023. The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO),...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Curriculum Development: MicCom Partners OGTAN to Enhance Skill Sets in Cable Industry

Fin-tech 0
Dec 20,2023. MicCom Cables and Wires Limited has unveiled its...

It is unconstitutional, president Tinubu can’t reinstate 27 Cross Carpeting Rivers Lawmakers — Femi Falana

Politics & Govt News 0
Dec 20,2023. Following the intervention of President Bola Tinubu in...

38 Year Old Business Man Assassinated In Ogun State

Security News 0
December 20, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A 38-year-old businessman, Shakiru Olufunmi, has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com