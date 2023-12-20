Three Persons That Plotted My Removal As APC National Chairman – Adams Oshiomhole Names

Dec 20,2023.

A former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole, has revealed how former Governors of Ekiti and Ogun States, Kayode Fayemi, Ibikunle Amosun, respectively and Salihu Lukman, a former national vice chairman, North-west, of the party, plotted his removal from office asOshiomhole spoke specifically on his battle with the governors elected on the platform of the ruling party.

He made the revelation at the launch of a book “APC and Transition Politics”, authored by Salihu Lukman, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

Oshiomhole recounted how the author alongside some governors spearheaded the campaign that led to his “illegal” removal from office.

He alleged that the governors deployed all manner of illegal means to remove him following his moves to enshrine party supremacy.

“Lukman wrote several letters, dismissing my leadership without calling me. When you ride on the back of a tiger, there is only one destination.

“Lukman was appointed undemocratically by the governors’ forum. I was not consulted— I was a governor. We were told this is the new DG of the APC governors forum.

“I wrote to the governors for a meeting. The governors said no, I should come to Imo House, not the APC office. He [Lukman] was there [where they were holding the meeting]. He did not see anything wrong with that,” Oshiomhole said.

“It felt as though I was in a military barrack,” Oshiomhole said while recalling the atmosphere at the meeting with the governors.

He said following the diatribes from the governors, he responded “None of you can lecture me about the power of a governor. Because I have been governor twice. Eight years uninterrupted.

“At a point, I told Fayemi, ‘You did a resit. You were elected and by the second term, you lost. That means you failed’. I did not do a resit, and you are lecturing me about power. I can mention some of them.

“The man in Ogun State, he told me if not for the president, he would have left the party. Some of them told me ‘You are working for your paymaster in Lagos. Your paymaster in Bourdillon.’” the ruling party’s chair.(www.naija247news.com)