Politics & Govt News

Tell President Tinubu the truth, not what he hears in the villa – Kayode Fayemi tells APC chairman, Umar Ganduje

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 20,2023.

Former governor of Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi, has asked APC National Chairman, Umar Ganduje to tell President Bola Tinubu the true state of the country.

Fayemi said this when he spoke at a function in Abuja on Tuesday, December 19.

The former Ekiti governor said the party should give the President the feedback from the communities and constituencies out there, not what he is hearing in the villa where he is “locked up.”

“I am happy that our chairman is here. This is the party that should not be a spectator in policy making. This party should be the one to project the manifesto of the party. This party should be the one to tell Mr. President that this is the feedback from the communities and constituencies out there, not what he is hearing in the villa where he is locked up.

All of us have occupied public office and we know how it can be. I am happy our chairman has confirmed he has read the book.

It should be a compulsory read for all members of the NWC and executives at the state and ward levels so that we can begin the rebuilding process of our organic party to which I believe Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje is committed.”(www.naija247news.com)

Previous article
I haven’t received allocations to my office in six months – Edo deputy gov, Philip Shaibu, says
Next article
Naira Appreciates at NAFEM, Flat at Black Market
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

