Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Simon Bako Lalong Official Resigns From Tinubu’s Cabinet

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 20,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Simon Bako Lalong has officially resigned as the Minister of Labour and Employment.

Lalong tendered his resignation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday.

This is to enable him take his seat at the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as Senator Representing Plateau South Senatorial District.

In a statement by Special Adviser to the outgoing Minister on Media Dr Makut Simon Macham said in a letter submitted to the President on Tuesday, 19th December 2023, the Minister reminded President Tinubu that after exhaustive legal processes, the Court of Appeal declared him as the duly elected Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District and directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue him the Certificate of Return.

Lalong said the decision for his resignation was not made lightly because of the trust and confidence that President Bola Tinubu placed on him as a Minister in his cabinet having served as the Director General of the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Council which delivered victory for the APC.

He explained “However, after extensive consultations it has become expedient for him to proceed and take hus seat at the Red Chambers to continue to contribute to the Renewed Hope agenda of Mr President.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nobody Has Sacrificed More For Nigeria Than Our Family, Yet…- Late Dora Akunyili’s Son Sparks
Next article
I haven’t received allocations to my office in six months – Edo deputy gov, Philip Shaibu, says
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigerian man dies three days to his wedding

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 20, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A Nigerian man, Abraham Basif Omaye...

Naira Appreciates at NAFEM, Flat at Black Market

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 20, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Naira appreciated on the US...

Tell President Tinubu the truth, not what he hears in the villa – Kayode Fayemi tells APC chairman, Umar Ganduje

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 20,2023. Former governor of Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi, has...

I haven’t received allocations to my office in six months – Edo deputy gov, Philip Shaibu, says

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 20,2023. The deputy governor of Edo state, Philip Shaibu,...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigerian man dies three days to his wedding

Nigeria Metro News 0
December 20, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A Nigerian man, Abraham Basif Omaye...

Naira Appreciates at NAFEM, Flat at Black Market

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
December 20, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Naira appreciated on the US...

Tell President Tinubu the truth, not what he hears in the villa – Kayode Fayemi tells APC chairman, Umar Ganduje

Politics & Govt News 0
Dec 20,2023. Former governor of Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi, has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com