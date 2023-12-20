Simon Bako Lalong Official Resigns From Tinubu’s Cabinet

Dec 20,2023.

Simon Bako Lalong has officially resigned as the Minister of Labour and Employment.

Lalong tendered his resignation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday.

This is to enable him take his seat at the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as Senator Representing Plateau South Senatorial District.

In a statement by Special Adviser to the outgoing Minister on Media Dr Makut Simon Macham said in a letter submitted to the President on Tuesday, 19th December 2023, the Minister reminded President Tinubu that after exhaustive legal processes, the Court of Appeal declared him as the duly elected Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District and directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue him the Certificate of Return.

Lalong said the decision for his resignation was not made lightly because of the trust and confidence that President Bola Tinubu placed on him as a Minister in his cabinet having served as the Director General of the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Council which delivered victory for the APC.

He explained “However, after extensive consultations it has become expedient for him to proceed and take hus seat at the Red Chambers to continue to contribute to the Renewed Hope agenda of Mr President.(www.naija247news.com)