Politics & Govt News

Rivers State Governor, Sim Fubara Breaks Silence After Abuja Peace Meeting With Tinubu

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 20,2023.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has said there is no price too great for him to pay for peace to reign in the state. The governor made this known while addressing a special convocation ceremony at the Pamo University of Medical Sciences on Tuesday, December 19.

Recall that he He and Nyesom Wike feud split lawmakers in the House with 27 of them defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), a party in whose central government Wike currently serves as minister. It also saw 9 commissioners of his cabinet tendering their resignation.

“Let me say this to my dear state. I call you my dear state because the support you have shown to me within this period is unmeasurable. Ordinarily, I don’t even know them or have any contact with them but they stood by me. There is no amount that is too big to pay for peace. I will continue to pay it.”he said.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

