Nobody Has Sacrificed More For Nigeria Than Our Family, Yet…- Late Dora Akunyili’s Son Sparks

Dec 20,2023.

Edoxie John Akunyili, one of the sons of former NAFDAC boss, Dora Akunyili, has stated that nobody has sacrificed for Nigeria like the way his family has and that he and has siblings have constantly asked if it was all worth it.

Dozie stated this while responding to the tributes Nigerians have been pouring on his late mother following the discovery of factories where unwholesome drinks were being manufactured in Abia.

Dozie stated that he and his siblings would give anything to have their parents back. He said his mum died because she was so engrossed in her work for NAFDAC that she delayed her fibroid hysterectomy for years, which later was found to be cancerous. Dozie said that when he sees “all the lies, corruption and dirty politics being prayed in Nigeria, it pains him that he lost their mother for nothing!

‘’ Was it worth it?” he asked.”(www.naija247news.com)