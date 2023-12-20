Menu
Search
Subscribe
Analysis

Nigeria’s new $19 billion Dangote oil refinery gets 1 mln barrel crude cargo from NNPC

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

LAGOS, Dec 20 – (This story has been officially corrected to change the source of crude cargo to NNPC, not Shell, in headline and paragraph 1, and to add that 3 million barrels expected before month end in paragraph 3)

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Nigeria’s new $19 billion Dangote oil refinery has received 1 million barrels of oil from state-owned oil company NNPC Ltd, its second crude cargo this month, as it steps up preparations to begin operations, a Dangote spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The refinery is years behind schedule but its operations are expected to turn Africa’s largest oil producer into a net exporter of fuels, a long-sought goal for the OPEC member that almost totally relies on imports.

The Dangote spokesperson said the crude had been loaded at Bonny Terminal operated by Shell and would be discharged at the refinery outside Lagos on Wednesday. Another 3 million barrels were expected before month end, the spokesperson added.

Dangote has said it expects more cargoes to be supplied by NNPC this month as well as one from ExxonMobil.

Nigeria’s OPEC oil quota for next year is 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) but the government says it plans to produce 1.8 million bpd to ensure supplies to the Dangote plant and state-owned refineries that are being upgraded.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
‘God help me’ – Tiwa Savage cries for help as she reveals ill health
Joseph Adam
Joseph Adamhttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

‘God help me’ – Tiwa Savage cries for help as she reveals ill health

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 20, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage has announced...

Curriculum Development: MicCom Partners OGTAN to Enhance Skill Sets in Cable Industry

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 20,2023. MicCom Cables and Wires Limited has unveiled its...

It is unconstitutional, president Tinubu can’t reinstate 27 Cross Carpeting Rivers Lawmakers — Femi Falana

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 20,2023. Following the intervention of President Bola Tinubu in...

38 Year Old Business Man Assassinated In Ogun State

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 20, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A 38-year-old businessman, Shakiru Olufunmi, has...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

‘God help me’ – Tiwa Savage cries for help as she reveals ill health

Entertainment 0
December 20, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage has announced...

Curriculum Development: MicCom Partners OGTAN to Enhance Skill Sets in Cable Industry

Fin-tech 0
Dec 20,2023. MicCom Cables and Wires Limited has unveiled its...

It is unconstitutional, president Tinubu can’t reinstate 27 Cross Carpeting Rivers Lawmakers — Femi Falana

Politics & Govt News 0
Dec 20,2023. Following the intervention of President Bola Tinubu in...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com