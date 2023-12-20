Menu
Nigerian man dies three days to his wedding

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 20, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A Nigerian man, Abraham Basif Omaye has died three days to his wedding.

Abraham and his fiancé, Praise Enyojo Ahmodu, were set to wed on Saturday, December 23, 2023, at CEFN English Church in Abejukolo village, Omala Local Government Area of Kogi State.

Their engagement ceremony was scheduled for Friday, December 22, at the bride’s compound in Abejukolo.

Friends and family members took to Facebook on Wednesday, December 20, to mourn the deceased.

Theophilus Ugbede Baba wrote:

“Death of a Young promising man hurt Me to my borne but God knows it all. I never knew the day I came to see you in the hospital was our last meeting on Earth Brother. I am suppose to be typing Congratulations on your picture this week Friday and Saturday but We Judge God faithfully in all.” (www.naija247news.com).

