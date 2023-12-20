Menu
Naira Appreciates at NAFEM, Flat at Black Market

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 20, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Naira appreciated on the US Dollar at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) and Peer-to-Peer (P2P) segments of the foreign exchange (FX) market on Tuesday, December 19, and closed flat in the black market.

The domestic currency firmed up on Tuesday despite the shortfall in the supply of forex into the NAFEM window, which recorded FX trades valued at $111.76 million compared to the $137.82 million achieved a day earlier, showing a decline of 18.9 per cent or $26.06 million.

In the spot market, the local currency improved its value on the greenback yesterday by 4.9 per cent or N43.50 to settle at N844.85/$1, in contrast to the previous day’s value of N888.35/$1.

In the P2P segment, the Naira appreciated against the US Dollar yesterday by N26 to sell at N1,182/$1 compared with the preceding session’s exchange rate of N1,208/$1.

At the black market, the value of the Nigerian Naira to the United States currency, however, remained unchanged at the close of business transactions on Tuesday at N1,230/$1.(www.naija247news.com).





