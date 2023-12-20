Menu
Man Kills Court Clerk Sent To Summon Him In Adamawa

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 20, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A man in Adamawa State identified as Linus Dimas has allegedly killed a court clerk sent to summon him.

The Adamawa State Police Command said in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday evening, stating that its operatives arrested the suspect on Monday, December 18, when he allegedly killed the clerk who went to serve him with the court summons.

The statement, signed by Police Public Relations Officer Suleiman Nguroje, said Linus Dimas, 43, is a resident of Kugama Wuro Jibir, Mayo Belwa Local Government Area.

According to the statement: “The suspect, on December 18, 2023, rejected court summons served on him by Yauba Usman, a staff of Nasarawo Jereng Area Court and stabbed him severally with a knife, thereby inflicting deep cuts on him.”

The police added that the court clerk was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

“The Commissioner of Police directs that the case be discreetly investigated,” the statement added.(www.naija247news.com).

