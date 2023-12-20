Menu
Politics & Govt News

I haven’t received allocations to my office in six months – Edo deputy gov, Philip Shaibu, says

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 20,2023.

The deputy governor of Edo state, Philip Shaibu, has said that he has not received the allocation to his office in the last six months, noting that he has been running the office on personal sacrifices and goodwill.

Shaibu who had a faceoff with his principal after he announced his decision to run for governor in 2024, stated this at the commissioning of the secretariat of the Correspondents Chapel of the Edo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Benin Cityon Tuesday, December 19.

“I am your ambassador anywhere I am. This is not because of politics, but because of what you have done to save my life in the cause of doing your work. I would have done more, but you know there is tension between the governor, (Godwin Obaseki), and I and for six months, no allocation to my office, so whatever I am doing is contributions from friends and my goodwill and I am still standing very strong, I will continue to be strong, because for me, Edo should be one, Edo at every time should be paramount in our minds. I wouldn’t have been deputy governor today if I am not alive, but there was a journalist that investigated and wrote a report, saved my life in the hands of the military.”he said.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

