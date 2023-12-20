‘God help me’ – Tiwa Savage cries for help as she reveals ill health

December 20, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage has announced that she is down with sickness.

The singer said she has two pending shows but isn’t feeling well enough.

On her Instagram page, Savage wrote: “God help me, have two shows today and I feel soo sick.”

In another post, the mother of one said she needs “tender loving care.”

She wrote, “Who loves me enough to send me cheesecake ice cream? I need some tender loving care.”. (www.naija247news.com).