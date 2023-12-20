Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentMusic

‘God help me’ – Tiwa Savage cries for help as she reveals ill health

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 20, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage has announced that she is down with sickness.

The singer said she has two pending shows but isn’t feeling well enough.

On her Instagram page, Savage wrote: “God help me, have two shows today and I feel soo sick.”

In another post, the mother of one said she needs “tender loving care.”

She wrote, “Who loves me enough to send me cheesecake ice cream? I need some tender loving care.”. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Curriculum Development: MicCom Partners OGTAN to Enhance Skill Sets in Cable Industry
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Curriculum Development: MicCom Partners OGTAN to Enhance Skill Sets in Cable Industry

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 20,2023. MicCom Cables and Wires Limited has unveiled its...

It is unconstitutional, president Tinubu can’t reinstate 27 Cross Carpeting Rivers Lawmakers — Femi Falana

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 20,2023. Following the intervention of President Bola Tinubu in...

38 Year Old Business Man Assassinated In Ogun State

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 20, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A 38-year-old businessman, Shakiru Olufunmi, has...

We’ll use gas to revolutionise Nigeria’s power, industries – Kyari

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Abuja, Dec. 20, 2023. The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO),...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Curriculum Development: MicCom Partners OGTAN to Enhance Skill Sets in Cable Industry

Fin-tech 0
Dec 20,2023. MicCom Cables and Wires Limited has unveiled its...

It is unconstitutional, president Tinubu can’t reinstate 27 Cross Carpeting Rivers Lawmakers — Femi Falana

Politics & Govt News 0
Dec 20,2023. Following the intervention of President Bola Tinubu in...

38 Year Old Business Man Assassinated In Ogun State

Security News 0
December 20, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A 38-year-old businessman, Shakiru Olufunmi, has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com