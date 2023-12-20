“Give me my ring” – Davido loses $60k ring

December 20, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian singer and songwriter, David Adedeji Adeleke, widely known as Davido, reportedly lost a $60k ring during his recent concert.

During the show, Davido was seen requesting the crowd to help him find his ring, stating ‘give me my ring.’

Shortly after, he appeared to receive an object from someone on stage, although it wasn’t confirmed if it was the lost ring.

Without explicitly confirming if he had retrieved the ring, Davido continued his performance, delighting his fans at the concert. (www.naija247news.com).