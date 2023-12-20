Menu
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Equity Market Gains N36bn, All Share Index grows by 0.09%

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 20, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Market Capitalisation appreciated by 0.09% to close at N39.657 trillion on Tuesday from the previous close of N39.621 trillion, thereby adding N36 billion.

The All Share Index grew by 0.09% to close at 72,470.10 points from the previous close of 72,404.91 points.

An aggregate of 411 million units of shares were traded in 6,870 deals, valued at about N6.9 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 36 equities emerged as gainers against 13 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

IFINITY Trust Mortgage and CAVERTON led other gainers with 10.00% growth each to close at N3.41 and N1.76 from Monday’s close of N3.10 and N1.60 respectively.

Northern Nigeria Flourmills, RTBRISCOE and THE INITIATE among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.42%, 9.09% and 8.26% respectively.

Percentage Losers

OMATEK led other price decliners as it shed 10.00% of its share price to close at N0.63 from the previous close of N0.70.

Prestige Assurance and ETRANZACT among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.62% and 9.60% respectively.

Volume Drivers

UBA traded about 34.7 million units of its shares in just 491 deals, valued at N848 million.

ACCEESSCORP traded about 27.6 million units of its shares in 365 deals, valued at N611 million.

GTCO traded about 22.8 million units of its shares in 332 deals, valued at N902 million.(www.naija247news.com).

