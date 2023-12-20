Menu
Curriculum Development: MicCom Partners OGTAN to Enhance Skill Sets in Cable Industry

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 20,2023.

MicCom Cables and Wires Limited has unveiled its strategy to collaborate with the Oil and Gas Trainers Association of Nigeria (OGTAN) to develop a specialized curriculum to enhance skill sets within the Nigerian cable industry.

Mrs. Bukola Adubi, the Chief Operating Officer of MicCom, shared this initiative during an interview on the sidelines of the 12th Practical Nigerian Content (PNC) event held in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State. The event focused on “Deepening Nigerian Content amidst Divestments, Domestication & Decarbonisation.”

In July, MicCom had already signaled its intention to partner with OGTAN to leverage training and technology transfer opportunities for Nigerian students, particularly fostering local content development in the cable manufacturing sector.

Adubi emphasized the challenge in the cable industry lies in acquiring specialized skills due to its technical nature. She highlighted that conventional educational systems fail to provide the necessary expertise, underscoring the importance of a sustainable pipeline program tailored to the industry.

“Many of our skill base has been developed through years of experience because, as I mentioned, many of us have been in the industry for decades. However, this experiential transfer is insufficient. We need a structured educational and training system to build a larger talent pool,” she explained.

Adubi outlined the anticipated outcomes of the collaboration with OGTAN, expressing optimism about formulating a curriculum that aligns with industry needs. She mentioned the next step involves extensive discussions with the team to establish a comprehensive framework.

During her panel session, focusing on “Deepening Nigerian Content in the Manufacturing Sector,” Adubi emphasized the need for legal support for Executive Orders 3 and 5. She acknowledged the success in the oil and gas industry but stressed the necessity of extending similar achievements to other sectors like construction, power, and telecom.

Addressing challenges facing the cable industry, Adubi, who also serves as the President of the Cable Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (CAMAN), identified poor power supply, inadequate infrastructure, and foreign exchange volatility. She emphasized that addressing these challenges would contribute to overcoming the perception of the industry as expensive, thereby fostering growth.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editor
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

