Politics & Govt News

Buhari Never Iintervened – Oshiomhole Insults Buhari Over His Removal As APC National Chairman

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 20,2023.

A former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole has taken a swipe at former President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Oshiomhole, Buhari was a president who never intervened in a crisis, even the one within his political party.

Oshiomhole spoke at the launch of a book “APC and Transition Politics”, authored by Salihu Lukman, in Abuja on Tuesday, where he recounted events that led to his removal as the National Chairman of the ruling party.

The former National Chairman disclosed that Buhari did not intervene to stop the onslaught from the governors.

He, therefore, warned the current National Chairman of the party, Abdulahi Ganduje to be prepared because, according to him, the governors are going to play the same card against him.

“Chairman sir, if you have not faced it already, you will face it. The only difference is if the president decides to intervene and moderate. In my own case, we have a president who was not ready to intervene,” he said.

Oshiomhole further revealed that the APC gifted Kwara State N800 million to support the “O to ge” movement that led to the victory of the party in the state.(www.naija247news.com)

Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

