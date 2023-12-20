38 Year Old Business Man Assassinated In Ogun State

December 20, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A 38-year-old businessman, Shakiru Olufunmi, has been assassinated by some unknown persons in Ado-Odo town, Ogun State.

According to reports, the deceased was killed late in the early hours of Saturday, December 16, around the Oke-Oyinbo area in Ado-Odo, an ancient town in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state.

Sources said the victim was shot at close range in the head, moments after he had left a gathering with his friends.It was also discovered that the money with him was intact after he was found dead.

“Nothing was taken from his vehicle. This has led the community to strongly suspect a premeditated assassination rather than a random act of violence,” a source said on the condition of anonymity.

The deceased, who was a transporter and wood seller, is survived by an octogenarian father, two wives and an undisclosed number of children.

A community leader, who did not want his name in print, said the man’s body was discovered in his car and had since been laid to rest according to Islamic rites.

“The shooting took place close to the Ogun State So-Safe Corps office in Ado Odo. Surprisingly, the assailants did not take any valuables from the vehicle, leading us to suspect a targeted assassination. This incident happened in the Oke-Oyinbo Area of Ado-Odo, near the Ola-Iya nursery school and Alamuwa grammar school. He has been buried according to Islamic rites,” the source said.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the state police command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said.

“unknown gunmen targeted Shakiru Olufunmi on a desolate road in Alamuwa.”

She stated that Olufunmi was discovered lifeless inside his Mazda car, having sustained injuries from a gunshot on the left side of his mouth.

“The Alamuwa area of Ogun State where the unfortunate incident occurred is a lonely road. So, there was no eyewitness to specifically narrate the direction the assailants escaped from, because the sound of gunshots made people take cover for safety. It was later the victim was seen inside his Mazda car already shot on the left side of his mouth, leading to his death.”(www.naija247news.com).