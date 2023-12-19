Menu
“We started together,we end it together” – Tonto Dike assures Iyabo Ojo

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 19, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has declared support for her colleague, Iyabo Ojo in a fight against the N500m lawsuit from singer Naira Marley.

Recall that Naira Marley had last Thursday in a legal letter through his lawyer, Olalekan Ojo accused actress Iyabo Ojo of disseminating false and defamatory content against him on social media.

He demanded a redress of N500 million from Iyabo Ojo with a public apology.

Responding to the suit, Iyabo filed a N1 billion counterclaim.

The actress’s lawyer in a letter dated December 18, 2023 and addressed to Naira Marley’s lawyers, said the singer’s assertions in his lawsuit were “misleading” and also weren’t served to their client.

However, reacting to this on her Instagram page on Tuesday, Tonto Dike declared support for Iyabo Ojo.

Sharing a copy of Iyabo’s N1 billion counterclaim, she wrote: “We started together, we end it together. Regardless.”. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

