Vatican approves controversial blessings for homosexual couples in landmark ruling

In a groundbreaking decision endorsed by Pope Francis, the Vatican announced on Monday that Catholic priests can now offer blessings to same-sex couples, provided these blessings are separate from regular Church rituals. The ruling, documented by the Vatican’s doctrinal office, represents a reversal of a 2021 declaration and emphasizes that such blessings do not endorse irregular situations but rather signify God’s inclusive acceptance.

The document clarifies that these blessings are distinct from the sacrament of heterosexual marriage, urging priests to make case-by-case decisions. It stresses that priests should not hinder the Church’s support for individuals seeking God’s help through a simple blessing. Pope Francis had hinted at this change in October, responding to questions from conservative cardinals during a synod of bishops.

Unlike the nuanced response in October, Monday’s eight-page document, titled “On the Pastoral Meaning of Blessings,” outlines specific situations, including an 11-point section addressing blessings for same-sex couples and those in irregular situations. While the Church teaches that same-sex attraction is not sinful, the document emphasizes that homosexual acts are.

Prominent American Jesuit priest Father James Martin, who ministers to the LGBT community, called the document “a major step forward,” acknowledging the Church’s recognition of the desire for God’s presence in same-sex relationships. The ruling, seen as long overdue by some, has faced opposition from conservatives, with concerns that it may lead to schism.

The document, known by its Latin title Fiducia Supplicans (Supplicating Trust), specifies that the form of the blessing should not be fixed ritually by ecclesial authorities to avoid confusion with the Sacrament of Marriage. It highlights that blessings can be applied to those not seeking legitimation but desiring enrichment, healing, and elevation of their lives through the Holy Spirit.

The ruling emphasizes that such blessings should not be tied to civil marriage ceremonies and should avoid wedding-related clothing, gestures, or words. It suggests alternative contexts for blessings, such as visits to shrines, meetings with priests, group prayers, or pilgrimages. The decision, signed by Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez, head of the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, underscores the importance of nurturing trust in God through blessings.