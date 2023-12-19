Two Dies, Eight Injured In Idiroko-Ota Road Accident

December 19, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

At least Two persons have died while eight others sustained injuries in a road crash along the Idiroko-Ota Road, Ogun State.

The spokesman of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Florence Okpe, said the crash occurred around 8 pm on Sunday and involved 10 persons – five male adults, four female adults and one female child.

“The crash claimed two lives (male adults) and left eight people injured (four female adults, three male adults and one female child),” Okpe said on Monday.

According to her, the clash involved a Man Diesel truck with registration number LSR10YD and an unmarked Toyota Carina.

“The suspected cause of the crash was wrongful overtaking that led to a head-on collision.

“The injured victims were taken to General Hospital, Idiroko for treatment, and the corpses were taken away by the family,” Okpe said.(www.naija247news.com).