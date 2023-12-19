Menu
Search
Subscribe
State of The NationNigeria Metro News

Two Dies, Eight Injured In Idiroko-Ota Road Accident

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 19, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

At least Two persons have died while eight others sustained injuries in a road crash along the Idiroko-Ota Road, Ogun State.

The spokesman of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Florence Okpe, said the crash occurred around 8 pm on Sunday and involved 10 persons – five male adults, four female adults and one female child.

“The crash claimed two lives (male adults) and left eight people injured (four female adults, three male adults and one female child),” Okpe said on Monday.

According to her, the clash involved a Man Diesel truck with registration number LSR10YD and an unmarked Toyota Carina.

“The suspected cause of the crash was wrongful overtaking that led to a head-on collision.

“The injured victims were taken to General Hospital, Idiroko for treatment, and the corpses were taken away by the family,” Okpe said.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Magnitude-6.2 quake kills 118 in northwestern China’s Gansu, Qinghai provinces
Next article
Ahamba, Kalu, Adegoke, Ajulo rise against ‘reckless war against judiciary’
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“Marvel Star Jonathan Majors Convicted of Assault, Dropped from Future Projects After Verdict”

News Wire News Wire -
Hollywood actor Jonathan Majors, initially set to play a...

Ahamba, Kalu, Adegoke, Ajulo rise against ‘reckless war against judiciary’

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 19,2023. A cross section of Senior Advocates of Nigeria,...

Magnitude-6.2 quake kills 118 in northwestern China’s Gansu, Qinghai provinces

News Wire News Wire -
Nearly 400 injured in near-midnight quake, Gansu officials say Epicentre...

Benue Police Neutralise Two, Arrest Four Over Otukpo Bank Robbery

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 19, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Police on Monday, said...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Marvel Star Jonathan Majors Convicted of Assault, Dropped from Future Projects After Verdict”

Hollywood 0
Hollywood actor Jonathan Majors, initially set to play a...

Ahamba, Kalu, Adegoke, Ajulo rise against ‘reckless war against judiciary’

Politics & Govt News 0
Dec 19,2023. A cross section of Senior Advocates of Nigeria,...

Magnitude-6.2 quake kills 118 in northwestern China’s Gansu, Qinghai provinces

Top Stories 0
Nearly 400 injured in near-midnight quake, Gansu officials say Epicentre...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com