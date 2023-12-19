Menu
TotalEnergies Backs Efforts to Cut Methane Emissions in Nigeria

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies, met with Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, in Abuja to underscore the enduring partnership between TotalEnergies and Nigeria.

Over the past decade, TotalEnergies has stood as the largest private energy investor in Nigeria, spearheading significant projects such as Egina, Ofon Phase 2, the OML 58 Upgrade, and the recently initiated Ikike project in 2022.

The company’s dedication to Nigeria is further manifested by ongoing exploration, exemplified by the Ntokon discovery in June 2023. TotalEnergies possesses an extensive project portfolio, with potential investments exceeding $6 billion (100%) in the coming years.

Discussions between Patrick Pouyanné and President Bola Tinubu covered avenues to enhance the investment climate and operational security, TotalEnergies’ prospective investment initiatives in the country, and the company’s initiatives to aid carbon emissions reduction in Nigeria.

Ending routine flaring and collaborating to monitor and reduce methane emissions

As a founding member of the World Bank’s Global Gas Flaring Reduction (GGFR) partnership, TotalEnergies embraced the “Zero Routine Flaring by 2030” initiative. As proof of this commitment, TotalEnergies, in collaboration with Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), concluded the OML 100 Flare Out project in December 2023, making it the first major operator in Nigeria to eliminate routine flaring across all operated assets.

TotalEnergies also announced the signing of a cooperation agreement with NNPCL to conduct methane detection and measurement campaigns using its advanced drone-based technology AUSEA on Oil & Gas facilities in Nigeria. This announcement follows similar agreements inked ahead of COP28 with three other National Oil & Gas Companies—Petrobras in Brazil, SOCAR in Azerbaijan, and Sonangol in Angola.

“TotalEnergies is delighted to declare the cessation of routine flaring in its operations in Nigeria and the sharing of our in-house AUSEA technology with NNPCL, actively supporting NNPCL in delivering the commitment made at COP28 by endorsing the Oil & Gas Decarbonization Charter. We had a very constructive and pragmatic discussion today with President Tinubu on key actions Nigeria should take to attract increased investment in the country,” said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies.

Joseph Adam
Joseph Adamhttps://naija247news.com/

